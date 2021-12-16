Between January and September 2021, 265 drug deaths were recorded in Greater Glasgow.

Between January and September 2021, there were 265 drug deaths in Glasgow.

During the first nine months of 2021, Scotland’s police received more than 1,000 reports of suspected drug deaths, with more than a quarter of them occurring in the Glasgow area alone.

According to new figures, more than 1,000 suspected drug deaths were reported to police in Scotland in the first nine months of 2021.

Between January and September this year, Police Scotland recorded 1,007 drug-related deaths, down 40 from the same period in 2020.

The Greater Glasgow region had the most suspected drug deaths, with 265 in the first nine months of the year, followed by Lanarkshire with 98 and the city of Edinburgh and the North East, both with 86.

According to the most recent quarterly police statistics, there were 285 suspected drug deaths in the three-month period, down 13% from 241 between April and June and 31 fewer than June to September 2020.

Scotland had the highest drug death rate in Europe, with 1,339 people dying in 2020, according to data from the National Record of Scotland, which lists drug-related causes on death certificates.

According to the most recent Police Scotland figures, there were 1,371 suspected drug deaths in the 12 months to September 2021, the fifth-highest 12-month period on record.

“First and foremost, I want to express my deepest sympathy to all those who have lost a loved one to drugs,” said Angela Constance, Scotland’s drugs minister.

“While the number of suspected drug deaths has decreased slightly, it remains far too high, and I am confident that much hard work and many challenges lie ahead if we are to truly turn the tide on this crisis.”

“These quarterly reports were commissioned to provide more regular reporting of data on drug death trends in Scotland so that everyone involved in our national mission stays focused on the work we need to do to get more people into the treatment that works for them as quickly as possible, regardless of where they live, and this afternoon I will update Parliament on progress on the implementation of MAT (medication assisted treatment) standards across the country,” she said.

