Between July and September, UK economic growth slowed more dramatically than expected, to just 1.1 percent.

Between July and September, UK economic growth slowed even more than expected, to just 1.1 percent.

This is a significant slowdown from the second quarter, when the UK’s output increased by a revised 5.4 percent after Covid-19 restrictions were eased.

Official figures show that the UK economy slowed more sharply than previously thought between July and September, before the effects of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus became apparent.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported that the economy grew by 1.1 percent in the third quarter, compared to 1.3 percent previously estimated.

This is a significant slowdown from the second quarter, when the UK’s output increased by a revised 5.4 percent after the Covid-19 restrictions were eased.

Experts predict that the economy will contract in December as consumers cut back in the face of the new variant sweeping the UK and the restrictions imposed to combat it, with fears that more measures will be implemented in the first quarter of 2022.

However, thanks to a stronger rebound than first thought in 2020, the UK economy has recovered more ground towards where it was before the pandemic struck, according to the ONS, and is now 1.5 per cent below where it was at the end of 2019.

This is down from a previous estimate of 2.1% below pre-pandemic levels.

“Our revised figures show UK GDP recovered a little slower in the third quarter, with much weaker performances from health and hairdressers across the quarter, and the energy sector contracting more in September than we previously estimated,” said Darren Morgan, ONS director of economic statistics.

“Stronger data for 2020, on the other hand, suggest that the economy was closer to pre-pandemic levels in the third quarter.”

Households saved less in the third quarter as the economy reopened.

Household savings, on the other hand, remained above pre-pandemic levels.”

The impact of supply chain problems and shortages over the summer was revealed by ONS data, with car sales being hampered by a shortage of semiconductor chips and construction projects being delayed due to material shortages.

The third quarter’s monthly breakdown of GDP showed a contraction of 0.1 percent in July, followed by expansions of 0.1 percent in August and 0.6 percent in September 2021, as the lifting of restrictions boosted tourism in particular.

The economy has since eked out a profit, according to official monthly GDP figures.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

UK economic growth slowed more sharply than first thought between July and September at just 1.1percent