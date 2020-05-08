Beware of the Madagascan herbal tea that claims to treat Covid-19

A cup of herbal tea. (Drawing) – SUPERSTOCK / SUPERSTOCK / SIPA

Injecting disinfectant is not a cure for

Covid-19, we knew that.

The World Health Organization warns of the promotion by African leaders of a herbal remedy for the coronavirus. It is the Madagascan Andry Rajoelina who promotes – without proven scientific tests – this drink made from artemisia, a plant with a recognized therapeutic effect against

malaria.

In recent days, Madagascar has delivered this drink to several countries on the continent, claiming that it prevents or even cures Covid-19. The possible effects of this herbal tea have not been validated by any scientific study. “Our governments [africains] signed up in 2000 […] to treat traditional remedies like other medicines by testing them, “said WHO’s Africa officer Dr Matshidiso Moeti in a press interview.

“I recommend that these resolutions […] be followed “, she added,” we are living in difficult times, I can understand the need to find solutions but I encourage respect for the scientific processes to which our governments have committed “. Dr. Moeti urged the Malagasy government to “have it tested [son] product in clinical trials “to” verify its effectiveness […] and its security for the people ”.

The drink can cure coronavirus in a few days, according to the Malagasy head of state

The WHO regional manager was also concerned about the effects of promoting this drink on compliance with prevention rules. “Bragging about this product as a preventative might lead people to believe that they don’t need to follow other measures” such as regular hand washing or social distancing, warned Dr. Moeti.

The Malagasy head of state has repeatedly praised the virtues of his drink, called Covid-Organic, ensuring that it would treat patients with coronavirus in a few days. On Thursday again, Andry Rajoelina made the article for “his” potion in the town of Toamasina, where he was attending a campaign to detect local Covid-19. “The WHO has indicated that artemisia is a pathway that could cure the coronavirus,” he said.

Earlier this week, the UN organization called for rigorous testing of traditional medicines, but recognized artemisia as “a possible treatment” for Covid-19.

Deliveries to Niger, Equatorial Guinea

Andry Rajoelina has promised proper clinical trials to confirm the virtues of his herbal tea. Without waiting for the results, it was widely distributed in Madagascar. Guinea-Bissau, Equatorial Guinea and Niger have already taken delivery and several other countries have expressed keen interest.

More cautious, South Africa, the continent’s most affected country by the pandemic, with more than 7,800 cases and some 150 dead, has only announced its aid to Madagascar to conduct scientific trials. “We will only participate in the scientific analysis of this herb,” ​​said its Minister of Health, Zweli Mkhize.

The small kingdom of eSwatini has also refused to import the Malagasy “remedy” for the time being. “It is important first to assess how these herbal products have been tested,” said Health Minister Lizzie Nkosi on Thursday.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has denied having ordered the Malagasy herbal tea. “We can only promote products with scientifically proven efficacy,” she said.