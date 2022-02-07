Bez from Dancing on Ice reveals who he wants to win the competition.

Bez of Dancing on Ice reveals who he wants to win the competition.

On Monday’s This Morning, Holly Willoughby and Alison Hammond spoke with Bez, who is competing in this year’s competition.

When asked by Alison who he would like to see win the title, he replied, “Well, it’s difficult to say because I get along with everyone.”

“After seeing Connor last night, I believe he’s improved dramatically.”

Outside, he’s my favorite.

“Any of the top three skaters could win.”

Regan, Brendan, or Kimberley are all possible candidates.

Perhaps Kimberley… it’d be nice to see a woman win this year.”

“It could still be you,” Holly told him.

Never assume anything.”

“You know, I think when it comes to the final, it should be judged by your skating skills,” Bez said.

“I’m getting pretty good at falling on the ice now,” Bez continued.

Accidents do occur.

You saw what happened to Connor last night, and he is a fantastic skater who, in my opinion, did the best yesterday.”

“He had a fall, didn’t he?” Holly added.

He was working on his spins when he split his chin and needed six stitches.

We had to change the entire running order because he was supposed to open the show, and then he came on and they opened up again.

It’s perilous.”

Bez said he thought his time was up last week, despite the fact that he was still in the competition.

“I can’t believe I’m still in it,” he said, “but it’s because of the viewers and the people getting behind and supporting me.”

“Last week, I thought I was going out, and my heart was racing; I didn’t think I’d be able to do the skate-off.”

“I’m not afraid of ice,” he added.

Obviously, I’m wearing every pad known to man.”

“It is so close,” Holly said.

“There are a lot of people up there.”

“And then there’s me and Sally, the golden oldies,” Bez teased.

