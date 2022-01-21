Bez is the star of Dancing On Ice, with spills, thrills, and bellyaching.

Bez is the star of Dancing On Ice, despite the spills, thrills, and bellyaching.

By far the funniest and most entertaining thing I saw this week was Sunday night’s “Bez On Ice” extravaganza.

But first, let’s clear something up.

It’s not the first time they’ve sent someone onto the ice “with a helmet,” contrary to Phillip Schofield’s assertion.

They sent poor Robin Johnstone on it with Rufus Hound, who is a much bigger helmet, only a year ago.

Prior to that, John Barrowman, Antony Cotton, and Joe Swash all had similar problems.

It’s almost a prerequisite for Dancing On Ice.

This year’s ITV intake, on the other hand, appeared to be worshipping at the Church of Torvill andamp; Dean during the opening credits, where they were all pictured ­gazing towards the heavens at the famous ice-dancing duo.

“Most ­people know me for talking all things showbiz and entertainment, on Lorraine,” Ria Hebden said, probably sealing her own skate-off fate.

Ria, there aren’t any people.

Not even myself, and I watch that show on a daily basis for work.

Of course, there were a few celebrities there to balance out the anonymity of the Rias and Kyes.

Sally Dynevor from Coronation Street, Kimberly Wyatt from Pussycat Dolls, and Brendan Cole from Strictly Come Dancing, whose dance background, Phillip and Holly assured us, would not help him at all.

They kept telling us that James Jordan’s dance background wouldn’t help him until he won Dancing On Ice 2019.

They know as well as I do that this year’s show is about Bez from the Happy Mondays, who has probably spent more time off his nut than Brendan Cole has lived.

His arrival necessitated a great deal of fanfare and “production,” both of which ITV gladly provided.

But it felt like an eternity until we finally saw him on Sunday.

Bez, resplendent in a watermelon crash helmet, was being very gingerly lowered from the ice rink ceiling, wedged between two giant maracas, to the sound of Step On, after a long 40 minutes.

Inflatables, dancing watermelon slices, and a brief pause as Bez…

