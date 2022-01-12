Bez, the star of Dancing on Ice, is undergoing terrifying fall training for an upcoming ITV show.

After the fall, footage shows Bez’s helmet flying off.

Bez, a Dancing on Ice contestant and former Happy Mondays dancer, was left dazed after colliding with the ice during practice for the hit ITV show.

The star is seen slipping backwards and crashing to the ground, sending his helmet flying in dramatic footage obtained by the Mirror.

“Give yourself a minute,” Angela Egan, Bez’s dancing partner, says as he lies on the flood.

The pop star tries to stand up but falls back down onto the ice.

“Everyone’s hearts were in their mouths when he hit the ground,” a show source told the Mirror.

This just goes to show how harsh this program can be.”

The incident was first reported earlier this week, when show host Phillip Schofield revealed that he had seen footage of the fall.

“You have a rink full of essentially blades,” Phil explained, “and we know how dangerous they can be, how deeply they can cut, and how sharp they can be.”

I just saw a video of Bez falling over backwards so hard on his second day that his helmet flew off.

“Ice Dancing is extremely dangerous.”

“They’re all willing to put their lives on the line for it.”

We’ve seen people get hurt in the past, and you obviously want to avoid that at all costs.

We’re definitely going to wrap Bez in bubble wrap.”

Bez admitted earlier this week that he has never seen the ITV show, which premieres on Sunday.

He also mentioned that he had been trying to improve his fitness in order to prepare for the series.

“I’d never seen it before, but I did watch a little bit of last year’s because I was thinking about auditioning,” he explained.

I took a quick look to see what all the fuss was about.

“First and foremost, I’m excited to learn a new skill because right now it’s more like Bambi on ice than skating on ice.”

And I place a high value on my physical well-being.

This past year, I’ve been staying in shape.

As a result, this maintains my fitness while also providing a new challenge.”

He admitted, however, that he was hopeless on the ice.

I inquired if he had.

Short summary of Infosurhoy