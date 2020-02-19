BHP ups payout as H1 profit lifts 29%

BHP shareholders will receive a heftier, fully franked 65 US cents per share interim dividend after the global miner lifted its first-half statutory profit 29 per cent to $US4.87 billion ($A7.25 billion).

Revenue from continuing operations rose 7.0 per cent to $US22.3 billion in the six months to December 31 – up 3.0 per cent on a statutory basis – in what is chief executive Mike Henry’s first major profit report since replacing Andrew Mackenzie in January.

BHP’s underlying attributable profit rose 39 per cent to $US5.18 billion, driven by strong iron ore prices, though this figure was slightly below some analysts’ expectations.

The miner did, however, boost its dividend from a fully franked 55 US cents a year ago, the second-highest interim payout on record from BHP.

The company’s ASX-listed share price rose as high as $38.96 in morning trade and was still 37 cents, or 0.96 per cent, higher at $38.84 by 1542 AEDT.

Mr Henry said on Tuesday the miner would focus on “future-facing commodities” – copper, nickel and potentially potash – as the world moves from carbon fuels.

“We need more copper and we need more nickel,” he said.

BHP in November increased its stake in the majority owner and operator of the Cascabel porphyry copper-gold project in Ecuador, SolGold.

Mr Henry said he preferred to gain more copper and nickel by exploring and early stage entry, rather than acquisition.

One commodity that does not fit BHP’s view of a world with lower carbon emissions is thermal coal.

This is a small part of its portfolio.

BHP owns one such mine and has a stake in another.

Mr Henry said the miner would exit thermal coal if someone made a good offer.

The coronavirus outbreak has had no major impact on the miner but the company said it remained cautious of near-term volatility.

Mr Henry said metals prices had “held up” and there had been no payment issues.

“The impact on our part of the market has been relatively muted,” he said.

The outbreak has killed 1,772 people in China and five elsewhere.

Earlier, BHP’s rival Rio Tinto lowered its forecast for the volume of iron ore it expects to ship from the Pilbara region after tropical cyclone Damien hit Australia’s west coast.

BHP said its petrol production guidance of 110 million-116 million barrels of crude oil equivalent for the financial year remained unchanged.

The cyclone meant production would be at the bottom of the range, BHP said.

