Bianca Devins, who was she?

TRAGEDY struck Utica, New York, in July 2019 after gruesome photos of teen Instagram influencer Bianca Devins’ bloodied body began circulating online.

The New York State Assembly passed Bianca’s Law in January 2022, in honor of the life that was taken far too soon.

Bianca Devins, a 17-year-old Proctor High School graduate and social media influencer with over 70,000 Instagram followers, was killed.

She was brutally murdered on July 13, 2019, after attending a concert in New York City with Brandon Clark, 23, who was reportedly a family friend.

Clark killed the high school graduate and then posted photos of her body online early Sunday morning, according to police.

Brutal images of her body, including images of her slit throat, were widely redistributed, with some posters cruelly making light of or celebrating her heinous murder.

Others urged people to stop sharing the photos, which had surfaced on online chat sites and prompted the police to investigate.

Officers were searching for the teen when Clark, then 21, dialed 911 to report what he’d done, according to a statement from the Utica Public Safety Department.

Clark was apprehended and charged with murder in the second degree.

In February 2020, he entered a guilty plea and was sentenced to 25 years in prison the following year.

Devins’ family described her as a “talented artist, a loving sister, daughter, and cousin, and a wonderful young girl, taken from us all too soon” in a written statement.

“Bianca’s smile made our day.

She will be known as our Princess for the rest of her life.”

According to police, she was also popular on TikTok.

Following Devins’ death, local lawmakers proposed Brianca’s Law in an attempt to prevent the spread of gruesome images like those that surfaced after her death.

Bianca’s Law was then passed by the New York State Assembly on January 19, 2022, and sent to the Senate for consideration.

“Bianca Devins’ life was cut short in a senseless act of violence nearly three years ago,” Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon said.

“Her tragic death was exploited for likes after her assailant posted photos of her body on various social media sites.

Nobody should ever have to go through something like this.

Bianca and her family deserve peace, and this legislation would ensure that those who use images to degrade or humiliate others on the internet will be held accountable.”

According to reports, Bianca’s Law will make it “illegal to post, share, or publish personal images with the intent to degrade or abuse someone who has been the victim of a crime, while also causing emotional, financial, or other harm…

