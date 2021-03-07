Biden agrees war power authority to be updated: White House

WASHINGTON, March 5 (Xinhua) — U.S. President Joe Biden agreed that authorizations for the use of military force (AUMF) that justify U.S. military operations need to be updated, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday.

In her daily press briefing, Psaki told reporters that Biden agreed the AUMFs are “long overdue for updated”.

She said Biden wanted to discuss “a narrow and specific framework moving forward” and would cooperate with Democratic Senator Tim Kaine on this issue.

Her comments came two days after Senator Kaine and Republican Senator Todd Young introduced legislation to repeal the 1991 and 2002 AUMF to curb the president’s war power.

U.S. military conducted airstrikes against facilities used by Iranian-backed militant groups in eastern Syria last week, which killed one militia member and injured two others.

Lawmakers from both parties were dissatisfied with the Biden administration’s lack of consultation before the operation was taken.

“We’re confident in the legal authorities for that strike, and they were the self-defense of U.S. military personnel who were threatened overseas,” Psaki defended.

The Pentagon said the airstrikes were authorized in response to recent attacks against American and coalition personnel in Iraq. Syria and Iran strongly condemned the U.S. strikes. Enditem