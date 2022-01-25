Biden and European leaders talk about the tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

‘They reaffirmed their continued concern about Russia’s military buildup along Ukraine’s borders,’ according to the White House.

WASHINGTON, DC

According to the White House, US President Joe Biden held a video call with European leaders on Monday to discuss tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Council Charles Michel, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Polish President Andrzej Duda, and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson were among the leaders present.

In a statement, the White House said, “They reiterated their continued concern about Russia’s military buildup on Ukraine’s borders and expressed their support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

The leaders expressed their desire for a diplomatic solution during the phone call.

“The leaders also discussed their joint efforts to deter further Russian aggression against Ukraine, including plans to impose massive consequences and severe economic costs on Russia as a result of such actions, as well as to strengthen security on NATO’s eastern flank.”

The statement said, “They committed to continued close consultation with transatlantic Allies and partners, including working with and through the EU, NATO, and the OSCE.”

Russia is accused by the West and NATO of planning an invasion of Ukraine.

Russia is said to have amassed over 120,000 troops along with tanks and artillery on its border with the former Soviet republic.