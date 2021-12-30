After the US Air Force ‘flies a spy plane over Ukraine to gather intel,’ Biden and Putin speak on the phone for the second time in a MONTH.

After the US Air Force’s ‘flies a spy plane over Ukraine to gather intel,’ Biden and Putin speak on the phone for the second time in a MONTH.

After the US Air Force ‘flies a spy plane over Ukraine to gain intel,’ Biden and Putin speak on the phone for the second time in a MONTH.

FOR THE SECOND TIME IN A MONTH, PRESIDENT Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin talked on the phone.

The presidents discussed a variety of topics, including “upcoming diplomatic engagements with Russia,” according to National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne.

“The Biden Administration is continuing its extensive diplomacy with our European allies and partners, consulting and coordinating on a common response to Russia’s military buildup on Ukraine’s border.”

Putin requested the call, according to an official, but Biden agreed because “he believes there is no substitute for direct leader-to-leader dialogue when it comes to Russia,” according to the official.

The call reportedly began at 3.35 p.m., just hours after the US Air Force flew another spy plane over eastern Ukraine to gather intelligence on the Russian military situation, according to CNN sources.

This month, the two will meet for the second time to discuss the state of relations between the two countries.

Biden was seen waving at Vladimir Putin on December 7 and forgot to turn on his microphone during the high-stakes call as the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine looms.

The two-hour meeting takes place after Moscow increased its wargames in recent weeks, raising fears of a destabilizing conflict in Eastern Europe.

Russian news agencies broadcast a video of the first few minutes of the call.

Putin took the call from Sochi, a Black Sea resort city in Russia.

Putin was seated at a long wooden desk, waving to Biden, who was visible on a large video screen in front of him, as the call began.

“I’d like to express my heartfelt condolences to Mr.

Putin said, “President!” according to a brief video of the call’s first moments.

Biden had some technical difficulties during the call, and it appears that he forgot to turn on his microphone.

“There you go,” Biden says after a brief pause on the other end.

"There you go," Biden says after a brief pause on the other end.

"Hello!"

Biden replied, “It’s wonderful to see you again.”

Putin grinned and said, “Good afternoon.”

“Unfortunately, we were unable to meet at the G20 last time.”

“Next time,” Biden said, “I hope we can meet in person.”

According to the White House, the two spoke via video link at 10.07 a.m. and 12.08 p.m.

According to CNN, Biden “voiced the US and our European Allies’ deep concerns about Russia’s escalation of forces surrounding Ukraine and made clear that the US and our Allies would respond…,” according to a White House statement.

