Biden and Sanders cancel rallies over coronavirus concerns – as it happened

- Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden canceled rallies in Ohio due to the coronavirus.
- The two frontrunners in the Democratic presidential primaries are facing off in Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Idaho, North Dakota and Washington state today.
- Election officials are rushing to address coronavirus concerns.
- The Trump administration has announced that it has made 4m additional tests for the coronavirus available, as it announces plans for a payroll tax cut and other measures to address the economic fallout from the public health crisis.
- The US justice department has been ordered to turn over secret Mueller grand jury evidence.
Virginia representative Don Beyer said he and his wife will “self-quarantine” after interacting with a friend who tested positive for the coronavirus.
Beyer, a Democrat, will join seven representatives who have already taken precautions after potential exposure to the virus.
The Progressive Change Campaign Committee, which had backed Elizabeth Warren before she dropped out and encouraged voters to support Bernie Sanders, said that Sanders should stay in the race “until the March 15th debate at the earliest”.
Regardless of how Sanders tonight, the group indicated it doesn’t want a “quick Biden coronation”. Sanders and Biden are scheduled to face off during a televised debate in Phoenix on Saturday. The event, which will take place before a live audience, will continue as planned despite speculation that it would be derailed by efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus.
Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Idaho, North Dakota and Washington state all hosting primaries today. Here’s what you need to know as voters cast their ballots:
Asked whether Trump — a self-described germaphobe — would continue to shake hands with people amidst the spread of coronavirus, the vice president said he expects so.
“Well, look as the president has said, in our line of work, you shake hands when someone wants to shake your hand,” Pence told reporters. “I expect the president will continue to do that”
Where will Trump get $1tn to cover a payroll tax cut? The White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow was short on details. Speaking to press at the White House, he said, “Let us put the proposal out and flush that out in concrete details.”
Kudlow said the tax relief package under consideration includes a payroll tax “holiday”. Asked about whether Trump wants the tax eliminated completely, Kudlow responded that Trump makes “bold” moves. It’s unclear how the administration would make up the revenue from the elimination of the 12.4% payroll tax, which is split evenly by workers and their employers and used to fund Medicare and Social Security.
Speaking at the White House, Pence said the question of whether Donald Trump will cancel rallies will “be a decision that’s made literally on a day-to-day basis.” He said he’s “very confident” the Trump campaign will make the “best decisions”.
Mike Pence said there will be 4m more coronavirus tests made available by the end of the week.
Top health insurance companies have joined Medicare and Medicaid and agreed “to waive all copays, cover the cost of all treatment for those who contract the coronavirus,” Pence said.
Tony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, the number of cases is “guaranteed” go up.
Although both Sanders and Biden’s have canceled campaign events, they are still planning to attend the debate on Sunday in Phoenix, Arizona.
The network still plans to hold the debate, as planned, in front of a live audience despite speculation that the coronavirus threat would derail the event.
The debate, which will begin at 8 p.m. Eastern will resemble a town hall, with each candidate answering questions from voters. Sanders and Biden will face off one-on-one before the votes are cast in Arizona, as well as Florida, Illinois and Ohio.
The Michigan secretary of state has said that election results won’t be available until Wednesday, due to high voter turnout.
“Michigan clerks and their teams will have significantly more work to do today than on previous election days, and that the results of today’s elections may not be known until well into Wednesday,” Jocelyn Benson wrote in an op-ed for USA Today.
Since the 2018 elections, the state has made it easier for more people to vote, expanding vote by mail and allowing voters to register up to and on Election Day.
“It is a new day for democracy in our state, with new rights for voters and greater security measures in place than ever before,” Benson wrote.
Whereas Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders’ cancellation of events in Ohio is the first major sign of campaigns adjusting amidst the coronavirus threat, the disease has also affected how and where people will be able to vote. The Guardian’s voting rights reporter Sam Levine writes:
Election officials around the country are rushing to make last-minute changes to address coronavirus concerns – seeking to avoid panic, staff shortages and delays that could impose additional hurdles for primary voters on election day.
Many of the changes have to do with protecting older people, the demographic most at risk for having serious complications from the virus.
In Ohio Frank LaRose, the secretary of state, ordered all polling stations located in senior centers and nursing homes to be moved. The change is expected to affect 128 of the state’s polling locations for its 17 March primary, and local officials are identifying alternative sites. Election officials in Chicago, also holding its primary next week, announced the city was relocating polling stations out of nursing homes.
It’s not just voters, however, who are at risk. In 2016, about 56% of poll workers across the country were over 61 years old, according to the US Election Assistance Commission, which collected data from about half of the workers that year. Tammy Patrick, a former election official in Arizona, said administrators should consider hiring youth poll workers and overstaff to prepare for cancellations.
The county clerk in Travis county, Texas, said election day last week got off to a “rocky start” with long lines at the polls, in part because poll workers didn’t show up for work in an attempt to avoid exposure to coronavirus. Reductions in public transit and dial-a-ride services could also create additional obstacles to people getting to the polls, said Patrick.
