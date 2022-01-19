Biden appoints the first African-American woman to a federal court in Pennsylvania.

President Joe Biden announced eight new federal judicial nominees on Wednesday, including one who, if confirmed, would be the first Black American woman — and the first woman of color — to serve on the federal bench in Pennsylvania.

Biden nominated Philadelphia attorney Arianna Freeman to the federal Third Circuit, which serves Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and the Virgin Islands, as part of a slew of federal judicial nominees.

According to a press release from the White House, the 2007 Yale Law School graduate has devoted her legal career to public service.

Since 2016, Freeman has served as managing attorney for the Federal Community Defender Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.

She has worked as an assistant federal defender at the Federal Community Defender Office since 2009.

From 2008 to 2009, Freeman clerked for Judge C Darnell Jones II of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, and from 2007 to 2008, he clerked for Judge James T Giles of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

Senator John Kerry (D-MA)

Bob Casey (D-PA) praised her “historic” nomination.

“Miss.

“Freeman is a well-qualified candidate,” he said.

“Her extensive legal experience and sharp intellect, combined with her strong commitment to the community and to the principles of fairness and equal justice, will benefit the Third Circuit.”

A nominee who would be the first Bangladeshi-American, the first Muslim-American woman, to serve as a federal judge, as well as a nominee who would be the first Latina to serve on the Eastern District of California, are among the eight federal judicial nominees who represent a diverse range of backgrounds and ethnicities.

Another nominee is the second Asian-American to serve on the United States District Court for the District of Colorado. She immigrated from Taiwan as a child.

The nominations announced on Wednesday are Biden’s thirteenth round of federal judicial nominees and his first slate of nominations in 2022, bringing the total number of federal judicial nominees announced to 83.

Along with Freeman, the nominees include:

The nominees must be approved by the United States Senate.