Biden calls for “commonsense gun law reforms” on 3rd anniversary of Parkland school shooting

WASHINGTON, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) — U.S. President Joe Biden called on Congress to enact “commonsense gun law reforms” on Sunday, the third anniversary of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, southeastern U.S. state of Florida.

“Today, I am calling on Congress to enact commonsense gun law reforms, including requiring background checks on all gun sales, banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, and eliminating immunity for gun manufacturers who knowingly put weapons of war on our streets,” Biden said in a statement.

“This administration will not wait for the next mass shooting to heed that call,” said Biden. “We will take action to end our epidemic of gun violence and make our schools and communities safer.”

The Parkland school shooting claimed 17 lives on Feb. 14 2018, evoking the surge of a nationwide call for gun safety reform. Enditem