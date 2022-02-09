Biden emphasizes the United States’ support for Saudi King Salman in the wake of the Houthi attacks.

Biden emphasizes the United States’ support for Saudi King Salman in the face of Houthi attacks.

Leaders talk about regional developments, shared concerns, and issues in the Middle East and Europe.

WASHINGTON D.C.

President Joe Biden spoke on the phone with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud about a variety of issues, including the Houthi attacks on the kingdom.

The two leaders discussed regional developments and issues of mutual concern, as well as issues concerning the Middle East and Europe, according to the White House.

“The President reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to assist Saudi Arabia in defending its people and territory from these attacks, as well as full support for UN-led efforts to end the war in Yemen,” the statement said.

“The President reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring that Iran never obtains a nuclear weapon and updated the King on ongoing multilateral talks to rein in Iran’s nuclear program.”

“The two leaders also agreed to keep their teams in close contact in the coming weeks and months.”

“Both leaders reaffirmed the United States’ and Saudi Arabia’s commitment to ensuring global energy supply stability,” it said.

In recent weeks, Houthi rebels have increased drone and missile attacks on Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, claiming the attacks are in response to the coalition’s offensive in Yemen.

Since 2015, when Iran-aligned rebels overran much of Yemen, including Sanaa, the Saudi-led coalition has been fighting the Houthis.

With nearly 80% of the country, or about 30 million people, in need of humanitarian aid and protection, the seven-year conflict has created one of the world’s worst man-made humanitarian crises.

According to UN estimates, more than 13 million people are on the verge of starvation.