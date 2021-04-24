Biden, Erdogan to hold meeting in June: White House

WASHINGTON

US President Joe Biden and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will hold their first bilateral meeting in June, the White House said on Friday.

The meeting will take place on the sidelines of the June 14 NATO leader meeting in Brussels, Belgium, and will be used “to discuss the full range of bilateral and regional issues,” the White House said after the leaders held a bilateral telephone call.

During the conversation Biden conveyed “his interest in a constructive bilateral relationship with expanded areas of cooperation and effective management of disagreements,” it added.

The call is the first between Biden and Erdogan since the American president assumed office in January.