Biden, Harris appear together for 1st time as running mates

Video: U.S. presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, his choice of Democratic vice presidential candidate, appear together on Aug. 12, 2020, at a campaign event in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, the United States. (Xinhua)

WASHINGTON, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) — U.S. presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden attended Wednesday a campaign event in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, together with Kamala Harris, his choice of Democratic vice presidential candidate, in what was the duo’s first public appearance as running mates.

Postponed for several hours due to power outage on site, the event, held in a basketball venue, finally saw the former vice president and the senator from California walk out side by side, both donning masks.

“I picked the right person to join me as the next vice president of the United States of America and that’s senator Kamala Harris,” Biden said, praising the first African as well as South Asian-American woman to be nominated for vice president in a major party as being “smart,” “tough,” “experienced,” and “a proven fighter for the backbone of this country – the middle class.”

A screenshot of web streaming shows U.S. presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden (R) and Kamala Harris, his choice of Democratic vice presidential candidate, appearing together on Aug. 12, 2020, at a campaign event in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, the United States. (Xinhua)

Sitting next to the podium and keeping social distance with Biden as he spoke, Harris, however, took off her mask as she listened to Biden, who spoke without wearing the mask either.

Biden in his remarks pledged that a “Joe Biden and Kamala Harris administration will have a comprehensive plan to meet the challenge of COVID-19 and turn the corner on this pandemic,” adding that they will adhere to “masking, clear science-based guidance,” while “dramatically scaling up testing, getting states and local governments the resources they need to open the schools and businesses safely.” ■