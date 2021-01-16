Biden highlights growing economic divide in U.S. amid COVID-19 pandemic

WASHINGTON, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) — U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday highlighted a growing economic divide between those few people “at the very top” and the rest of America, calling on further relief to provide financial assistance to those who need it the most.

“Just as we are in the midst of a dark winter of this pandemic as cases, hospitalizations, and deaths spike at record levels, there is real pain overwhelming the real economy,” Biden said in a speech to the nation Thursday night from Wilmington, Delaware.

However, “you won’t see this pain if your score card is how things are going on Wall Street,” the president-elect noted.

“Just since this pandemic began, the wealth of the top 1 percent has grown by roughly 1.5 trillion U.S. dollars since the end of last year — four times the amount for the entire bottom 50 percent,” Biden said, adding that “a crisis of deep human suffering” is in plain sight.

Calling the recently approved 900-billion-dollar bipartisan relief package “an important first step,” he said “we need more action, more bipartisanship, and we need to move fast.”

Biden on Thursday unveiled a 1.9-trillion-dollar COVID-19 relief bill, which includes another round of direct payments to individuals, aid for state and local governments, increased unemployment benefits, as well as more funding for testing and vaccine distribution. Enditem