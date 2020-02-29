Biden is aiming for a decisive victory in South Carolina to breathe life into the President’s offer

By Joseph Ax

GREENVILLE, S.C. (Reuters) – Former Vice President Joe Biden is aiming for a decisive victory in South Carolina’s Democratic primary on Saturday to revive his hopes as President, while Bernie Sanders plans to consolidate his status as a leading candidate for the party’s nomination.

The competition in South Carolina, the fourth state that the Democrat will vote against Republican President Donald Trump in November, takes place just three days before the Super Tuesday races in 14 states, in which a third of the available national delegates are in one only day is awarded.

South Carolina, where 60% of Democratic voters are African-American, is the definitive position for Biden, the former leader who stalled in national polls after poor results in Iowa and New Hampshire.

His second place finish in Nevadas Caucuses a week ago – far behind Vermont senator Sanders – gave his campaign new impetus, and polls show he is well positioned to win Palmetto State.

Biden’s campaign has been arguing for months that South Carolina would serve as a “firewall” given its strength among African-American voters, and Biden himself has suggested that less than one win would jeopardize his campaign.

But given the upcoming Super Tuesday, even a comfortable win in South Carolina might not be enough to be too liberal for Sanders, a self-identified “democratic socialist” that Democratic party leaders fear to beat Trump, to break.

After South Carolina, Biden will also face competition from former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who showered the country with half a billion dollars in advertising. Bloomberg has skipped the first four states and will be elected for the first time on Tuesday.

Sanders, with his undisguised populist message of social and economic justice, has grown stronger with every competition and has had a virtual draw in Iowa with former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg, for the first time before taking a narrow win in New Hampshire scored against Buttigieg and a decisive victory in Nevada.

Sanders said on Friday that he was “on strike” in South Carolina.

“We have come a long way,” he said in a church hall in Saint George, South Carolina. “When we started this campaign here in South Carolina, we were 25 or 30 points behind. We made up a lot of ground.”

An upset win could make it difficult to beat Sanders on his second White House bid four years after losing Democratic nomination to Hillary Clinton.

DO IT OR LEAVE IT

Biden is not the only candidate for whom South Carolina and Super Tuesday can represent moments of interruption in a fragmented fight.

Buttigieg and Senator Amy Klobuchar from Minnesota, who finished third in New Hampshire, have lost ground as the main calendar has shifted to countries with more diverse voters.

Both have done well with white, educated, moderate Democrats, but have had difficulty connecting with non-white voters. According to surveys by Edison Research of Nevada Caucus-Goern, Buttigieg received support from only 9% of Latino voters and 2% of black voters, while Klobuchar had 4% of Latino and 3% of black voters.

After disappointing results in the first three states with early voting, Senator Elizabeth Warren hopes that her assertive debates will lead to election success recently.

According to surveys, they will all lag far behind the top three in South Carolina.

Tom Steyer, the billionaire who became an activist, is likely to finish third on Saturday after spending a lot of time in South Carolina, but his anemic national polls suggest he will struggle to hold his ground on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Joseph Ax in Greenville, South Carolina; Additional reporting by Simon Lewis in Saint George, South Carolina, and Trevor Hunnicutt in Sumter, South Carolina; Editing by Soyoung Kim and Sonya Hepinstall)