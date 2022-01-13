Biden is increasing the number of free US at-home test orders to 1 billion.

President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that he has ordered an additional 500 million at-home tests to be distributed for free across the United States as part of a multi-pronged response to an unprecedented coronavirus outbreak.

The Biden administration is now purchasing 1 billion tests, and the launch of a website where Americans can order the tests is set for next week, according to Biden.

Next week, the administration plans to announce a plan to provide Americans with free “high-quality” masks, according to Biden.

“I understand that we all wish we could finally be free of wearing masks.

“However, they’re a critical tool for halting the spread of a highly transmissible omicron variant,” he said in remarks broadcast live from the White House.

The omicron variant is causing unprecedented levels of infection in the United States.

Since early January, the country has been averaging close to or more than 1 million daily cases, causing the health-care system to buckle as it battles infection-related staff shortages.

COVID-19 patients are being treated in nearly 156,000 hospital beds across the country, with 25,000 of them in intensive care units.

Vaccines continue to provide the best protection against the virus’s worst health outcomes, such as hospitalization and death, and Biden believes that the rise in hospitalizations is largely due to people who refuse to get vaccinated.

“As long as tens of millions of people refuse to get vaccinated, we’ll have overcrowded hospitals and unnecessary deaths,” he predicted.

