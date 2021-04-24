Biden looking forward to working with Putin on climate

WASHINGTON

US President Joe Biden said on Friday he looks forward to working with Russian President Vladimir Putin to rein in global warming, calling such efforts pivotal for the betterment of future generations.

Speaking on the final day of his two-day climate summit, the US president said he was “very heartened” by Putin’s call to collaborate on carbon dioxide removal, emphasizing “nations that work together to invest in a cleaner economy will reap rewards for their citizens.”

“The United States looks forward to looking with Russia and other countries in that endeavor. It has great promise,” he said. “This is a moment for all of us to build better economies for our children, our grandchildren.”

The US president’s convening of world leaders, climate experts, and innovators comes as scientists warn the globe must now be allowed to warm past an additional increase of 1.5 degrees Celsius, warning surpassing it would lead to catastrophe.

Biden has stressed the need for the US and the world to shift away from fossil fuels and toward clean energy, and committed to cut the country’s carbon emissions by half by 2030 from 2005 levels.

New technologies will be integral in the push towards green energy, and Biden said his administration is “committed” to making those investments at home “while connecting with markets around the world.”