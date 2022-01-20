Biden predicts a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Biden predicts that Russia will invade Ukraine.

If Russia invades, the US president warns, it will be a “disaster,” with Vladimir Putin paying a “heavy price.”

WASHINGTON, DC

US President Joe Biden stated on Wednesday that he believes Russia will invade Ukraine, while also warning his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin of dire consequences if he does so.

“I think he’ll move in.”

During a two-hour press conference, Biden stated, “He has to do something.”

Biden tempered his assessment, saying he does not believe Putin has made a final decision on whether or not to go ahead with a full-fledged invasion of Ukraine, but he warned of a coordinated US-European response that would far outweigh previous sanctions imposed on Moscow for past actions.

“If they actually do what they’re capable of doing with the forces amassed on the border, it will be a disaster for Russia if they further invade Ukraine,” he warned. “Our allies and partners are ready to impose severe costs and significant harm on Russia and the Russian economy, and we’re going to fortify our NATO allies on our eastern flank, as I’ve told them.”

The United States and its European allies have warned that Russia is preparing an invasion of Ukraine by stationing over 100,000 troops along its border with the former Soviet republic, as well as significant artillery and tank deployments.

Moscow has denied planning a military offensive, claiming that its troops are conducting routine drills there.

Even if ongoing talks to de-escalate tensions fail, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said earlier Wednesday that Moscow has no plans to invade Ukraine, saying, “We will not attack, strike, ‘invade’ — whatever — Ukraine.”

The Kremlin has been seeking assurances from the West that Ukraine and Georgia will never be allowed to join NATO, demands that the alliance has dismissed as non-starters, claiming that membership is open to all and a sovereign national decision.

Should Putin go ahead with an invasion, Biden said, he will pay a “serious and dear price,” implying that possible sanctions could include restrictions on access to the international banking system, including the prohibition of dollar-based transactions.

In addition, the Russian military would suffer “significant” battlefield losses, owing to the.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.