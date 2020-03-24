Biden projected to win Florida, Illinois in Democratic primary — U.S. media

WASHINGTON, March 17 (Xinhua) — Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden will win Democratic primaries in Florida and Illinois, projected U.S. media outlets Tuesday night.

With the projected wins, Biden is expanding his lead over Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont in the Democratic primary of the 2020 presidential election.

Arizona, which just closed polls, is the only other U.S. state holding a primary on Tuesday.

The race in Florida, a battleground state for the 2020 presidential election, was a blowout for Biden. With about 91 percent of precincts reporting, he led Sanders by nearly 40 percentage points, according to CNN.

The Republican National Committee tweeted Tuesday night that after a victory in Florida’s GOP primary sitting President Donald Trump has become the party’s presumptive nominee for the 2020 presidential race.

With Florida’s 122 delegates to the Republican National Convention awarded to Trump, he has 1,330 delegates, above the 1,276 needed to win the Republican nomination, according to his reelection campaign.

Trump is expected to formally become the Republican nominee at the party’s national convention in Charlotte, North Carolina in August.

The primaries took place amid greater concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed 108 people out of 6,362 confirmed cases in the United States, as of Tuesday night.

Ohio was scheduled to vote on Tuesday but the state’s health director ordered Monday night the closure of all polls based on the COVID-19 public health emergency.