Biden projected to win Virginia Democratic primary, Sanders to take home state Vermont — U.S. media

WASHINGTON, March 3 (Xinhua) — Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden is projected to win Virginia’s Democratic primary, while Senator Bernie Sanders will take home state Vermont, according to projections by multiple U.S. media outlets.

The projections came shortly after polls closed in the two states, ending part of the so-called “Super Tuesday” primaries that have also seen voters of 12 other states, including populous California and Texas, cast ballots for their preferred presidential candidates this year.

There are 99 pledged delegates to July’s Democratic National Convention at stake in Virginia, and 16 in Vermont.

Before Super Tuesday, Sanders led in a five-candidate Democratic field with 60 pledged delegates, followed by Biden with 54.