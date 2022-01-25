Biden responds to a question about inflation by calling a Fox reporter a “SOB”: video

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden called a Fox News reporter a vulgarity in response to a question about inflation on Monday.

The president was in the White House’s East Room for a meeting of his Competition Council, which is tasked with changing regulations and enforcing laws to assist consumers in dealing with high prices.

Following Biden’s remarks, reporters in the room shouted a series of questions.

Biden was asked about inflation by Fox News’ Peter Doocy, which is nearing a 40-year high and has harmed the president’s public approval.

Doocy’s network has been critical of Biden for a long time.

“Do you think inflation is a political liability ahead of the midterms?” Doocy inquired.

“It’s a great asset — more inflation,” Biden responded sarcastically, before shaking his head and adding, “What a stupid son of a bitch.”

The president’s remarks were recorded on video and heard through the microphone in front of him.

“Nobody has fact-checked him yet and said it’s not true,” Doocy joked in a later appearance on his network.

Biden later called Doocy to clear the air, according to Sean Hannity of Fox News.

“It’s nothing personal, pal,” Doocy said Biden told him.

A request for comment from the White House went unanswered right away.

The White House has stated repeatedly that it is focused on reducing inflation, with Vice President Biden refocusing his entire economic agenda around it.

However, the president has shown a willingness to confront a media that he believes is overly critical, particularly Fox News and Doocy.

“You always ask me the nicest questions,” Biden said sarcastically to Doocy at his news conference last week.

The reporter responded, “I have a whole binder full.”

Biden stated, “I know you do.”

“I don’t understand any of them.”

“Go ahead and fire.”

This story was written by Associated Press reporter Josh Boak.

