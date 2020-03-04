Biden scores early wins in Super Tuesday’s Democratic primaries — U.S. media

WASHINGTON, March 3 (Xinhua) — Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden has scored early victories in Super Tuesday’s Democratic primaries of the 2020 presidential election, according to projections by U.S. media outlets.

Biden has already been seen as winner in North Carolina, Virginia, and Alabama, where there are a total of 261 pledged delegates to July’s Democratic National Convention (DNC) at stake.

Senator Bernie Sanders has taken home state Vermont, while former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has won American Samoa. There are 16 and 6 delegates at stake in Vermont and American Samoa, respectively.

The races are part of Super Tuesday’s Democratic primaries that have seen voters of 14 states and American Samoa select their preferred presidential candidates this year.

Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and U.S. Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii are also running for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Sitting President Donald Trump, who’s facing no major challenges in the Republican Party, is expected to win all the GOP primaries.

The Democratic races are drawing nationwide attention as over 1,300 pledged delegates to the DNC or roughly a third of the total are up for grabs on Tuesday.

To win the Democratic presidential nomination, a candidate must receive support from a majority of all the 3,979 pledged delegates on the first ballot of the DNC, which election officials said must be at least 1,991 delegates.