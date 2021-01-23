Biden to keep Wray picked by Trump as FBI chief

WASHINGTON, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) — U.S. President Joe Biden plans to keep Christopher Wray as FBI director, according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday.

Wray was nominated by then-President Donald Trump in June 2017 to succeed James Comey who was abruptly fired amid the FBI probe into the Trump campaign’s link with Russia.

Psaki tweeted that she “wanted to state very clearly President Biden intends to keep FBI Director Wray on in his role and he has confidence in the job he is doing.”

The FBI director is appointed to a 10-year term, but does not necessarily serve the full term and can be fired by the president or choose to resign, said a report of The Hill. Enditem