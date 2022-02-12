Biden to Putin: Invasion of Ukraine would result in “widespread human suffering”

Invasion of Ukraine would result in “widespread human suffering,” according to Biden.

The US is ready for diplomacy, but it is also “equally prepared for other scenarios” with its allies, according to US President Barack Obama.

WASHINGTON, DC

According to the White House, US President Joe Biden told his Russian counterpart on Saturday that an invasion of Ukraine would result in “widespread human suffering.”

The remarks were made during a one-hour phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which came amid an escalating Russian military buildup on Ukraine’s borders.

Russia could invade its western neighbor “at any time,” the US warned on Friday.

“Another Russian invasion of Ukraine would result in widespread human suffering and undermine Russia’s standing,” the White House said in a statement, referring to Russia’s previous invasion, the illegal 2014 takeover of the Crimean Peninsula.

If Russia invades Ukraine again, Biden said, Washington and its allies and partners will respond “decisively and impose swift and severe costs” on Moscow.

“President Biden made it clear to President Putin that while the US remains prepared to engage in diplomacy in full coordination with our Allies and partners, we are also prepared for other scenarios,” the statement continued.

The US State Department had ordered the departure of most US personnel from its embassy in Kyiv earlier in the day, citing “the continued threat of Russian military action.”

According to Pentagon spokesman John Kirby, the Pentagon has also removed 160 military trainers from Ukraine and relocated them elsewhere in Europe.

Since March 2014, conflict has erupted in Ukraine’s eastern regions, following Russia’s invasion and annexation of Crimea, which Turkiye and the UN General Assembly have both condemned as illegal.

Moscow recently amassed over 100,000 troops near Ukraine, raising fears that Moscow is planning another military offensive against its former Soviet neighbor.

Russia has denied that it is planning an invasion and has accused Western countries of jeopardizing its security by expanding NATO near its borders.

The Kremlin also issued a list of security demands to the West, including the withdrawal of troops from some ex-Soviet states and assurances that Ukraine and Georgia would not join NATO.