Biden uses expletives in response to a reporter’s question about inflation.

In response to a reporter’s question about inflation, Biden uses expletives.

The US president is meeting with the Competition Council at the White House to discuss ways to reduce the costs that working families face.

WASHINGTON D.C.

After being asked about inflation, US President Joe Biden was caught on live television calling a Fox News reporter a “stupid son of a b****.”

In the face of rising inflation, Biden was speaking at a White House Competition Council meeting to discuss lowering prices on a variety of products for working families.

“Would you take a question on inflation? Do you think inflation is a political liability in the midterms?” Peter Doocy asked Biden at the conclusion of the event.

“More inflation is a fantastic asset.”

“What a stupid son of a b****,” Biden said, oblivious to the fact that the microphone had been turned off.

White House reporters and Twitter users reacted to Biden’s expletive-laden response, with some supporting the president and others opposing him.