Biden warns Putin of “severe sanctions” in a phone call.

Following his call with Putin, Trump will speak with his Ukrainian counterpart.

WASHINGTON, DC

If Moscow goes ahead with its aggression against Ukraine, US President Joe Biden warned his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, of “severe sanctions.”

“I made it clear to President Putin that we will have severe sanctions and that we will increase our presence in Europe, with NATO allies,” Biden said in Wilmington, Delaware.

When asked if he got the impression that Putin would not invade Ukraine during their phone call on Thursday, Biden said Putin agreed to three conferences in Europe next month between the US and Russia.

“He expressed some of his concerns about NATO, the United States, and Europe, and we expressed ours,” Biden said.

According to a White House statement, Biden urged Putin to de-escalate tensions with Ukraine and “made clear” that “the United States and its allies and partners will respond decisively if Russia further invades Ukraine.”

According to a White House official, Biden will speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “to reaffirm US support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, discuss Russia’s military build-up on Ukraine’s borders, and review preparations for upcoming diplomatic engagements to help de-escalate the situation in the region.”

Near Ukraine’s border, Russia has recently amassed tens of thousands of troops.

NATO allies are concerned that Moscow is planning another military offensive against its ex-Soviet neighbor as a result of the move.

The United States and its European allies accuse Russia of attempting to destabilize Ukraine by supporting separatist forces in the country’s eastern regions with military assistance.

The two leaders first spoke on the phone in December.

