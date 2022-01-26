Biden will travel to Pittsburgh to spread his message of “building a better America.”

HARRISBURG — President Joe Biden will visit Pittsburgh on Friday, his second visit to Pennsylvania in 2022, according to the White House, as the Democrat grapples with a lingering COVID-19 pandemic, rising inflation, and congressional gridlock stalling some of his top priorities.

Biden will talk about “strengthening the nation’s supply chains, revitalizing American manufacturing, creating good-paying, union jobs, and building a better America,” according to the White House.

Biden is expected to highlight the benefits of the bipartisan infrastructure bill he signed last year, which includes (dollar)1.6 billion for bridge improvements across Pennsylvania and (dollar)858 million to help rebuild the Montgomery Lock and Dam on the Ohio River south of Pittsburgh.

As part of a day of service for Martin Luther King, Jr., Biden and first lady Jill Biden packed food boxes at a Philadelphia food bank last week.

Biden’s approval rating has been slashed by the fast-spreading omicron variant of the coronavirus, inflation, and other challenges, threatening a midterm rout for his party.

In 2022, the governorship and a US Senate seat are both on the ballot in Pennsylvania, a presidential battleground state.

Last week, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that Biden wants to spend more time traveling the country and speaking directly to Americans, rather than negotiating legislation with Congress behind closed doors in Washington.

