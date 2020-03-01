Biden wins South Carolina primary: Full coverage

Fresh off the first presidential primary victory of his life, former Vice President Joe Biden addressed his supporters at a rally in Columbia, S.C., on Saturday night.

“To all of those of you who’ve been knocked down, counted out, left behind, this is your campaign,” Biden said. “Just days ago, the press and the pundits had declared this candidacy dead. Now, thanks to all of you, the heart off the Democratic party, we’ve just won big. ”

“The Democrats want a nominee who’s a Democrat,” Biden said, a not-so-subtle dig at Bernie Sanders, the independent senator from Vermont who is running as a Democrat.

He then turned his attention to President Trump.

“The days of Donald Trump’s divisiveness will soon be over,” Biden said.