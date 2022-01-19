Biden’s foreign policy record in his first year is a mix of accomplishments and unmet objectives.

Biden’s foreign policy record in his first year is a mix of accomplishments and unrealized objectives.

The efforts of the US president to reorganize alliances and redefine relations with adversaries have yielded mixed results.

WASHINGTON D.C.

Following the turbulence of the previous administration, US President Joe Biden took office with promises to rebuild America’s long-standing alliances and redefine relations with key adversaries.

After a year, his efforts have yielded mixed results.

“America is back; diplomacy is back at the center of our foreign policy,” Biden told State Department employees just two weeks after taking office.

“We will repair our alliances and engage with the world once more,” he said, “not to meet yesterday’s challenges, but to meet today’s and tomorrow’s.”

“The United States’ leadership must respond to this new era of rising authoritarianism, which includes China’s growing ambitions to rival the United States and Russia’s determination to undermine and disrupt our democracy.”

Biden’s notes of rivalry rang true then, and they still ring true now, even if his promises to strengthen traditional alliances and reengage with international organizations have been overturned by changing global dynamics at times.

Afghanistan: A chaotic goal achieved with the help of allies

Former President Donald Trump’s brash approach to the trans-Atlantic alliance has shattered trust among NATO allies, according to Biden.

He required it in order to put an end to America’s longest war.

It was almost certain to be frantic and chaotic, regardless of when the United States left Afghanistan.

But no one in the US or Europe expected it to be so tumultuous.

Expected lifespans of the former internationally recognized government, which saw it fighting the Taliban for months or even a year, quickly vanished as the Taliban pressed their military offensive across the country, forcing successive surrenders and retreats from NATO trained and equipped Afghan forces.

All of this culminated in August, with a bloodbath.

Kabul was taken by the Taliban, despite the presence of US and international forces as well as diplomats.

Thousands of Afghans flocked to the international airport to be evacuated by western forces ahead of a planned military operation in August.

The deadline for withdrawing is 30 days.

Over 124,000 “at-risk” Afghans were flown out of the country by the US-led international effort, making it one of the largest mass evacuations in history.

However, a suicide bombing on Aug. 15 killed over 150 Afghans and 13 US service members.

‘DaeshISIS’ has claimed 26 people.

