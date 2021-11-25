Biden’s pre-cancerous growth is “benign,” but he will need a colonoscopy in ten years, according to a White House doctor.

After a routine colonoscopy last week, President Joe Biden had a polyp that was “benign” but thought to be “pre-cancerous” removed.

In a memorandum released on Wednesday, a White House physician revealed the president’s health status.

The growth was “similar to the polyp that he removed in 2008,” according to physician Kevin O’Connor.

“At this time, there is no need for further action,” the doctor said.

In seven to ten years, Biden will have another colonoscopy, he said.

A colonoscopy is a test that examines the large intestine and rectum for changes or abnormalities that could indicate cancer.

Last week, while the president was undergoing routine procedures, he briefly delegated power to Vice President Kamala Harris.

Harris became the first woman in US history to serve as president for a short time.

“As was the case when President George W Bush had the same procedure in 2002 and 2007, and following the process set forth in the Constitution, President Biden will transfer power to the Vice President for the brief period of time when he is under anesthesia,” said Press Secretary Jen Psaki in a statement.

“During this time, the Vice President will be based in the West Wing.”

According to Psaki, at 11:35 a.m., Biden met with Harris and Chief of Staff Ronald Klain to reclaim his power.

She went on to say that the president was “in good spirits” and that he would stay at the hospital for a short time to finish his routine physical.