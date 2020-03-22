Biden’s Tasks

If Joe Biden manages to defeat Donald Trump in the November elections, he will not take office until the end of January, a date on which the fight against the coronavirus in the United States will be decided. This battle will therefore depend on a president who distrusts the experts and the intervention of the State in the economy or in the development of social policies. Despite the evidence in other parts of the world, Trump has denied the danger of the virus and has wasted precious time preparing his country for the double health and economic tsunami. Only now does it begin to react. An unstable temperament and a proven inability to pay enough attention to complex issues are not the best qualities of a leader in the face of adversity.

In exchange, the Democrat Biden is perceived by a large part of the population as a calm and non-dogmatic politician and, even more importantly, as a person who is compassionate and close to the problems of ordinary citizens. In his almost fifty years of public service, first in the legislative and then in the executive, he has accumulated enormous experience. In the last debate with Bernie Sanders, Obama’s former vice president laid out a plan against the coronavirus based on strengthening the health system and taking steps that have worked in other countries. In the United States, the federal government does not manage healthcare inspired by the principle of equality against pain and illness. The pandemic is going to test this option, so alien to Europeans, and the reform proposals may echo. After the victory in the Florida and Illinois primaries, Biden is clearly the favorite to compete with Trump. You should be able to send the socialist Bernie Sanders home, but not the thousands of young people who support him, and choose a vice presidential candidate who doesn’t scare moderate voters. They are simple tasks compared to what Donald Trump has ahead of him. .