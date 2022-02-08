Biden’s top science adviser resigns over his treatment of staff, saying, “I am deeply sorry for my conduct.”

‘I am deeply sorry for my conduct,’ says Biden’s top science adviser, who resigned over the treatment of staff.

Eric Lander resigned on Monday, just hours after the White House confirmed that an internal investigation had discovered credible evidence that he mistreated his staff.

Last year, an internal investigation prompted by a workplace complaint discovered evidence that Lander, the director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy and Biden’s science adviser, bullied and disrespected staffers.

Despite Biden’s day-one assertion that he expected “honesty and decency” from all who worked for his administration and would fire anyone who showed disrespect to others “on the spot,” the White House rebuked Lander for his treatment of his staff, but initially signaled Monday that he would be allowed to keep his job.

Lander’s resignation was accepted with “gratitude for his work at OTSP on the pandemic, the Cancer Moonshot, climate change, and other key priorities,” according to Biden’s press secretary Jen Psaki later Monday evening.

“I am devastated that the way I have spoken to past and present colleagues has caused them hurt,” Lander wrote in his resignation letter.

“I believe it is impossible for me to continue in my current role effectively, and the work of this office is far too important to be jeopardized,” he added.

It is the Biden administration’s first Cabinet-level departure.

Psaki had said earlier Monday that senior administration officials had met with Lander to discuss his actions and management of the office, but that he would be allowed to keep his job, citing the administration’s “process” for handling workplace complaints.

“Following the completion of a thorough investigation into these actions, senior White House officials informed Dr.

She told Lander that his behavior was inappropriate and that he needed to take corrective action, which the White House will monitor for compliance in the future.

“The president has been very clear with all of us about his high expectations of how he and his staff should be creating a respectful work environment,” Psaki continued.

As part of the review, the White House said Lander and the OSTP would have to take certain corrective actions.

The review also found no "credible evidence" of gender-based discrimination

