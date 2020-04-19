Big Brother watches over you

George Orwell puts these words in the mouth of one of the chiefs of the Thought Police: “What we do is destroy the words because it is something of great beauty.” That is the desire of any political regime that aspires to deny freedom: to adulterate language. That is why the official at the service of the Ministry of Truth explains that “power consists in breaking human minds to pieces and bringing them together in the new way you choose.”

In these times of seclusion in which the CIS asks citizens whether information should be controlled by an official body that would be in charge of establishing the truth, it seems pertinent to remember “1984”, the novel by George Orwell, in the that Big Brother always remains vigilant. No one or nothing escapes your gaze.

The temptation to take advantage of a crisis, conflict or war to limit freedom is as old as the world. Seeing the privileges of the aristocracy threatened, the autocrat Pisistratus already turned Athenian democracy into a tyranny in 561 before Jesus Christ under the pretext of a conspiracy by his enemies.

From Julius Caesar to Napoleon, the temptation for authoritarianism has been constant and permanent. Newspapers did not exist in Rome, but they did exist in Bonaparte’s France, which established a tight censorship system to control the press with the help of Fouché. Chancellor Bismarck used a more subtle but equally effective method: He set up a large reptile pool to bribe journalists.

If the democratic spirit of a politician emerges in the worst circumstances, there is the example of Winston Churchill, who, far from taking advantage of the war to subtract powers from Parliament, continuously examined his decisions and promoted a government of coalition with the Labor Party, led by Attlee. When the House was bombarded by the Luftwaffe, Churchill decided to gather the deputies in schools, churches, and other buildings. Democracy was strengthened despite the fact that the British leader lost the elections as soon as the contest ended.

On the contrary, the first thing that Hitler did after winning the 1933 elections was to pass a law that enabled him to exercise power without controls, imprison the opposition and eliminate any criticism in the Reichstag, which, a few weeks later, was burned down by a young communist named Marinus van der Lubbe, probably manipulated by Göring. One of the first initiatives of the new regime was the burning of books by Jewish authors such as Freud, Marx, Husserl or Heine, organized on the German streets by the Nazi leaders.

National Socialism and fascism fueled the same hatred of freedom as Stalin’s communism, two ideologies that eliminated the critical media and built an immense propaganda apparatus. In a classic quote, Goebbels argued that any lie becomes true if it is repeated hundreds of times.

The Nazi minister was the first to become aware of the importance of technological advances for propaganda purposes and, therefore, he used cinema and radio as tools of indoctrination of public opinion. Hitler was the first in the 1932 elections to travel in a private plane to be present the same day in remote parts of the German geography.

Stalin imposed a tight grip on official publications like the Pravda, which means “truth” in Russian. He meticulously watched its contents and its editorials were dictated by him. He did not hesitate to remove the communist intellectual and ideologue Nikolai Bukharin in 1929 because he wanted to eliminate a political rival who acted with autonomy.

Gulag Archipelago

If Hitler imprisoned and murdered hundreds of intellectuals and political dissidents in his early years as chancellor, Stalin was even more ruthless with writers and artists who questioned official dogmas. Isaak Babel, Ósip Mandelstham, Mijail Bulgakov, Marina Tsvetayeva, Vasili Grossman, Alexander Solzhenitsyn and a long list of authors were banned, sent to Siberia or executed during the Stalinist period and the years after.

Solzhenitsyn’s testimony in “Gulag Archipelago” is impressive because it recounts the methods of the NKVD, the political police, which detained, tried and pronounced severe penalties for the mere fact of having a suspicious relative, for having made an inconvenient comment, or simply for terrorize the population. In Khrushchev’s time, the method changed. The repression became more selective: dissidents were imprisoned in psychiatric hospitals or expelled from their work and from academic institutions, as was the case with the physicist Andrei Sakharov.

To Grossman, Mikhail Suslov, an ideologist of post-Stalinism, he said that it would take hundreds of years for his novel “Life and Fate” to be published in the Soviet Union. And Boris Pasternak, who won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1958, had to publicly humiliate himself and give up the award to save his family and lover from repression.

“Doctor Zhivago” was published in Russia in 1988, exactly 28 years after Pasternak’s death. Although many of his compatriots had read the novel in clandestine copies and Khrushchev himself had recognized that its ban was a mistake, its author suffered political persecution and a campaign of discredit that hastened its end.

Totalitarianisms have been enemies of freedom of the press and of creation, which they have always considered even more dangerous for their livelihood than political opposition, more easily neutralized. And within this category we can fit Islamic fundamentalism, whose horrors we have been able to see throughout the 21st century with movements such as the Taliban and the so-called Islamic State, which punish freedom of expression with death.

A few years earlier, in 1988, the Hindu-born writer Salman Rushdie published his “Satanic Verses”, which earned him Ayatollah Khomeini’s death sentence for the alleged blasphemous content of the book. Khomeini dictated a fatwa that encouraged any Islamic believer to murder Rushdie. The author had to be hidden and protected by the British Government and still today his life is not normalized.

A more recent example is the attack on the magazine “Charlie Hebdo”, in which two masked men murdered four cartoonists and eight other people in January 2015. Their “crime” was having published caricatures of Muhammad. The publication sold seven million copies in the number following the massacre.

Francoism and censorship

Taking a leap in time, Francoism exerted prior censorship on the press in our country until 1966. It was Manuel Fraga, Minister of Information and Tourism, who promoted a new law that abolished the obligation to present to the government authority what It was going to be broadcast the next day. But the yoke and arrows regime reserved the competence to fine and kidnap the publications that bothered it, as happened with ABC. The newspaper “Madrid” had to close in 1971 for suggesting to Franco that he follow the example of General De Gaulle and withdraw. And the magazine “Triunfo” began its decline after being closed.

Francoism tried to intimidate the critical media, but this did not prevent the existence of publications such as “Notebooks for Dialogue”, which in the later days of the regime was a model of independent journalism and high intellectual level. The weekly “Triunfo” hosted large firms in the profession such as Vázquez Montalbán, Carandell, Fernando Savater, Haro Tecglen, Miret Magdalena, César Alonso de los Ríos, Ramón Chao, Fernando Lara and Antonio Burgos, a diverse group of political sensibilities.

Franco’s death and the Transition led to the removal of any restrictions on press freedom, which led to the emergence of new publications and the birth of newspapers such as “El País” and “Diario 16”. The first years of democracy were a kind of golden age for the press with long runs of weekly newspapers such as “Cambio 16” and “Interviú”.

Today there is a great plurality of media, increased by private television channels and new digital publications. But paradoxically, a cult of the politically correct has developed, promoted by the left, which disqualifies those who do not agree with well-thinking ideology and hold back freedom of opinion.

It seems that the critical press annoys the Sánchez government, that it does not hide its favoritism towards the related media and that it has taken advantage of this crisis to try to limit freedom of information and turn the official press conferences into an act of electoral marketing. In this context, the CIS has had the intellectual impudence to ask citizens if they are in favor of returning to censorship.

We are also seeing these days an abusive use of political propaganda to silence criticism and enhance the management of the crisis by the Executive. Iván Redondo, Sánchez’s advisor and true “spin doctor” of government communication, is no stranger to it.

Across the Atlantic, in the United States, Donald Trump has practiced throughout his mandate a policy of confrontation with East Coast newspapers such as the “New York Times” and the “Washington Post”, which he has disqualified in public while promoting fake news in which the truth seems much less plausible than the hoax. Trump has not been very successful because these media have multiplied their dissemination, especially with the increase in subscribers to their digital editions.

Freedom threatened

Freedom of information, which has been considered an essential asset since 1945, is today threatened in Europe by the expansion of nationalisms and populisms that advocate “a tyranny of the majority”, in the happy expression of John Stuart Mill. A classic essay, entitled “On Liberty”, the English philosopher argued that individual minority rights cannot be abolished as long as they do not harm the public interest. We are already verifying how this notion of the majority is abused to impose a unique vision of society.

Ultimately, dictatorships have always been justified in a purportedly superior good to limit freedoms, especially that of thinking for yourself. There is a passage in the novel “Farenheit 451” by Ray Bradbury, taken to the cinema by Truffaut, in which the firefighter who burns the books stresses that he does it so that the citizens are happy because the knowledge produces dissatisfaction. Many governments have been tempted by this paternalism.

When political leaders arrogate to themselves what to think or what can or cannot be said, when they disdain plurality in the name of an official truth and when they delegitimize or persecute critical media, something does not work in a democracy. “I prefer a press without a government than a government without a press,” said Thomas Jefferson two centuries ago. I was right. .