Big Brother winner mum Regina Sorenson begs hoarders to stop buying up toilet paper

An ex-Big Brother winner has hit out at people hoarding toilet paper for denying her son with cystic fibrosis access to the essential item.

The COVID-19 outbreak, which has infected more than 110,000 globally including 91 in Australia, has sparked panic buying of toilet paper across the country in recent days.

Mother Regina Sorensen, who won Big Brother in 2003, pleaded with her fellow Australians to reconsider buying in large quantities as her son Lucas, ten, has a condition which forces him to use the toilet more than most.

‘Can this madness just end?’ the ex-reality TV star said in a video posted to Twitter as she stood in front of empty shelves at a Woolworths store on the Gold Coast.

‘Think of all the other people who really desperately need loo paper. Think of all the cystic fibrosis families out there.

‘My son has that and goes to the toilet a lot.’

Sorensen herself has had to limit her toilet paper usage by reducing her coffee and water intake, she told 7News.

‘I’ve had to ration (the rolls) – I’m down to half a roll now,’ she said.

She said her son’s digestive system meant he had to spend extended periods using the toilet.

‘He goes to the toilet a lot and he can sit on the loo for half an hour at times,’ she said.

‘I just wish everyone can just calm down a little more, be considerate.’

Cystic fibrosis affects the digestive system and pancreas as it damages the mucus production process.

So far, 91 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus nationwide, including three people who have died.

Globally, the infection has spread to more than 109,000 people across 106 countries. At least 3,827 have died.