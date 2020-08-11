Big cat in Yorkshire zoo clearly thinks the heat is great for lion around in

THIS big cat clearly thinks the sizzling heat is great for lion about in.

The lounging beast seemed to be enjoying the English summer – with temperatures to top the Sahara this week.

His keepers were celebrating World Lion Day while he relaxed at Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

The pride at the park in Doncaster were rescued from terrible conditions at a Romanian zoo a decade ago.

The number of wild cats living in Africa has dropped from 200,000 to just 20,000 in the past century.

Last week we told how a lion cub had his legs broken by his Russian owners in a bid to stop him from escaping while being used as a photo prop for tourists.

Simba was just a few weeks old when he was taken from his mother last year.

This year, as he grew bigger, his owners broke his legs. They also ‘tortured and beat’ him in a months-long campaign of cruelty.

The crippled animal was at the point of death when it was rescued.

