Big consultancies dominate federal spend

A new report shows eight consultancies dominate the market when it comes to government departments seeking professional advice.

A report by the auditor-general released on Wednesday found contract values for consultancies had grown each year for the past five years.

“Reporting also indicates a small number of suppliers are dominant providers,” the report said.

The value of such contracts has risen from $365.9 million in 2013/14 to $647 million in 2018/19.

The eight companies identified in the report are: PWC, EY, McKinsey, Deloitte, KPMG, Clayton Utz, GHD and AECOM.

The most common reason for government agencies and departments to use the consultants was “need for specialised or professional skills”.

The report was not an audit or an assurance review, but rather aimed at shedding some light on government procurement.