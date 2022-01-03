Big Daddy Weaver star Jason Weaver has died at the age of 42 due to Covid complications, as his brother Mike pays tribute.

As his bandmate and brother Mike paid tribute to the star, BIG Daddy Weaver vocalist Jason Weaver died at the age of 42 from Covid complications.

“Jay went to be with Jesus just a couple hours ago,” Mike said in a Facebook video on Sunday, confirming his brother’s death.

“I’m sorry to break the news, but I’m looking forward to celebrating where he is now.”

“You’ve seen him fight the uphill battle, and you’ve aided him tremendously.”

“Jesus was right there to catch COVID even as he took his last breath,” he added.

“The Lord used him in such a mighty way out on the road for many years,” Mike said about his brother’s impact.

“Prayers of healing can now turn into prayers of thanksgiving now that Jay is in God’s presence,” the former Florida worship leader continued.

Mike and Jay Weaver, Joe Shirk, Jeremy Redmon, and Brian Beihl are members of Big Daddy Weave, an Alabama-based Christian band.

The band was formed in 1998 after the members met in college at the University of Mobile.

Neighborhoods, their debut studio album, was released in 2001.

