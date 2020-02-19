Big data platform checks close contacts of novel coronavirus

BEIJING, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) — A big data analysis platform used to find close contacts of novel coronavirus patients or suspected cases has received more than 150 million checks since it was launched on Feb.8.

By inputting names and ID card numbers after scanning QR codes, individual users can check whether they took the same flights, trains or buses as those with confirmed or suspected cases.

Receiving data support from the National Health Commission, Ministry of Transport, China Railway and Civil Aviation Administration of China, the platform has also served more than 80 organizations.

Information security and privacy are protected on the platform, said Wu Manqing, general manager of China Electronics Technology Group Corporation.