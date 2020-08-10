Big Hit Entertainment Releases New BTS-Inspired Animated Characters TinyTAN

Big Hit Entertainment released the new animated characters based on the popular boy-band BTS “TinyTAN” on Aug. 8, Saturday.

After their previously successful launches of BT21 characters in collaboration with LINE, and the BTS dolls and mini figurines in collaboration with Mattel, the agency is all set to launch this new BTS brand which consists of chibi animated characters that are synchronized with the real BTS members.

The band’s official agency, Big Hit Entertainment, launched the New Character Brand by uploading a video consisting of the seven characters dancing to BTS’s “MIC Drop” on their official YouTube channel, BANGTANTV. The video was also shared on TinyTAN’s official twitter account with the caption “One unusual day, they suddenly came to my life!”

The video shows the adorable animated BTS characters crossing into the real world through the “Magic Door,” leaving the main character surprised and joyful. The seven characters can be seen hopping, skipping, jumping, and dancing away to their song “MIC Drop,” showcasing the individual members’ personalities, dance gestures and style.

“Each of the BTS members has their own unique characteristics that cannot be compared to any other popular character series. We will release various healing contents filled with the message of hope and empathy through BTS’s second self, TinyTAN,” the agency stated.

The level of details and the likeness of TinyTAN with the actual members have received a lot of praise from the band’s loyal fans. The unique performance style of BTS showcased in the video along with tiny snippets of the usual BTS shenanigans that fans can relate to, has resulted in the video gaining a massively positive response.

Big Hit Ent intends to launch various products through TinyTAN including accessories, cosmetics, media content and more, Soompi reported. The products will be made available to the public through the Weverse Shop, an official merchandise store for K-pop fans around the world. A sequel to the previously released video is also set to release later this year.

BTS is also set to release their new digital single called “DYNAMITE” on Aug. 21, Friday. Their new movie “BTS: Break The Silence” premiers on Sept. 10.