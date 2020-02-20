Big scores loom at high-altitude Wanderers

Australia’s batsmen have a pretty straightforward idea of how to clear the rope at the Wanderers in Friday’s opening T20 international against South Africa.

Just get it into the atmosphere and let the altitude do the rest.

Located some 6000 feet above sea level, Johannesburg’s iconic ground has hosted some outrageous batting fireworks over the years.

Back in 2006, Ricky Ponting’s 164 guided Australia to 4-434 – not only the highest ODI total at the time but the first score above 400.

Yet South Africa, led by Herschelle Gibbs (175), put in their own incredible display of power-hitting to claim a one-wicket victory with a ball to spare.

It remains the highest aggregate ODI total by some distance.

The ground has also played host to some epic T20 batting displays, a trend Australia’s batsmen are eager to continue.

Marvelling at the way the ball flew off the bat, Steve Smith recalled some words of wisdom from former England batsman Michael Lumb when their Sydney Sixers won the T20 Champions League final at the ground in 2012.

“I said ‘what do you do here at the Wanderers’ and he said ‘just get it in the atmosphere’,” Smith said.

“It’s a place obviously where the ball flies, the ground’s very fast and there’s quite a short pocket to one side.

“It’s about not going over the top with it, still playing the game and playing good cricket shots but knowing that if you’re chasing, you can make a lot of runs up at the end.”

NOTABLE SCORES AT THE WANDERERS

* 2-439; South Africa v West Indies, 2015 ODI (South Africa won by 148 runs)

* 9-438, 4-434; South Africa v Australia, 2006 ODI (South Africa won by one wicket; highest combined total of any ODI)

* 6-260; Sri Lanka v Kenya, 2007 T20 (Sri Lanka won by 172 runs)

* 6-236, 7-231; West Indies v South Africa, 2015 T20 (West Indies won by four wickets)

* 5-205; Australia v South Africa, 2016 T20 (Australia won by five wickets)