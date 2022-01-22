Big Sur is under a red flag weather warning, with pictures showing 80 mph wind damage and residents fleeing, according to a Colorado wildfire update.

A CALIFORNIA wildfire fueled by strong winds erupted late Friday in the Big Sur mountains, forcing panicked residents to flee their homes.

The Colorado Fire started in Palo Colorado Canyon and was pushed to the sea by winds of up to 35 miles per hour, jumping over the Pacific Coast Highway and consuming the west side.

According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, the fire had burned for at least 2.3 square miles (1,500 acres) and was only 5% contained as of early Saturday afternoon.

Around 9:30 p.m. local time yesterday, the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office ordered evacuations in the Palo Colorado Canyon.

Officials said the evacuation orders are in effect for “all areas west of 3800 Palo Colorado Rd. to Highway 1 and south to Bixby Creek.”

The number of people affected by the orders is currently unknown.

Approximately 430,000 people live in Monterey County.

In addition, until further notice, police have closed a 21-mile scenic stretch of the iconic Highway 1 in both directions.

According to the local National Weather Service (NWS), the fire was being pushed toward the highway by dry winds.

“The strongest offshore (northeast) winds have reached their peak and are expected to fade after midnight until sunrise.

By 4-6 a.m., the humidity should be on the rise.

A tweet from the National Weather Service warned, “Be on the lookout for some light southerly winds early Saturday morning.”

Thirteen agencies and four Cal-Fire engines have been dispatched to battle the fire, which is said to be burning in a difficult-to-access area.

According to NWS, the area has “little or no fire history,” and a wildfire in January is “pretty surreal,” especially after a couple of wet winter months.

“Anecdotally, it appears as though the long-term drought is acting like a chronic illness,” the agency wrote in a forecast. “Even recent rains and cold winter [weather]isn’t helping to keep fires from developing.”

On social media, evacuees have shared dramatic images and videos of the raging inferno behind the Bixby Bridge.

Cars have been crushed under trees that have fallen due to the region’s strong winds.

Overnight, the San Francisco Bay Area experienced strong winds at higher elevations.

According to the National Weather Service, a similar windy event occurred on January 18, 2021, almost exactly a year ago.

Due to the strong winds and much drier conditions, a red flag warning of extreme fire danger was issued.

Last year, California was hit by a severe drought, which led to a disastrous wildfire season.

Despite recent heavy rains across the country, this year is shaping up to be…

