Big Ten matchup between Penn State and Michigan State in men’s basketball.

STATE COLLEGE — The men’s basketball team’s game against Minnesota, which was scheduled for Wednesday evening at the Bryce Jordan Center, has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 results within the Golden Gophers program, according to Penn State.

The game between Penn State (8-7, 3-4 Big Ten) and Minnesota (10-5, 1-5) was set to begin at 6:30 p.m.

Both programs will work with the Big Ten to reschedule the conference match, according to Penn State.

In a news release, Penn State Athletics stated, “The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff, and the broader community are of the utmost importance.”

Ticket holders will be notified “once a determination has been made regarding an opportunity to reschedule the game,” according to the news release.

Penn State’s next game is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. against Iowa.

The Big Ten Network will broadcast the game.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced Penn State to cancel four games this season.

Because of positive COVID-19 tests within the program, the Nittany Lions’ non-conference games against VCU, Quinnipiac, and Delaware State were canceled in December.

Penn State is 3-2 since returning from its COVID-19 hiatus, with victories over Indiana, Northwestern, and Rutgers and losses to Purdue and Ohio State.

Seth Lundy of the Penn State men’s basketball team is ‘day-to-day’ following an injury suffered in a loss to Ohio State.

