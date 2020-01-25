‘Bigfoot’ caught on CCTV having a midday stroll through the woods

In the still image, taken by a webcam on Sherman Pass, a dark figure can be seen in a walking stance – is this the mythical sasquatch?

CCTV appears to capture “Bigfoot” having a stroll through the woods – and sasquatch enthusiasts are very excited.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) posted images on social media, where there appears to be the dark figure taking a midday walk through the snow in the US.

“Sasquatch spotted!!! I’m not superstitious… just a little stitious,” WSDOT said on Twitter on January 22.

“If you look closely by the tree on the left there looks to be something – might be Sasquatch.”

In the still image, taken by a webcam on Sherman Pass, a dark figure can be seen in a walking stance.

Believers and non-believers took to the accounts page to form their own opinions.

One twitter user (@dfolds37) posted an image and said: “I seen him/her not far from there last October. The picture is through my binoculars. Must be the same group of hominids.”

Another tweeted: “They DO exist!!! #IBelieve.”

However, the pictures weren’t fooling many.

One user even accused the officials of photoshopping the image: “Photoshop!! Notice that more snow fell on the ground and roadway in each pic.

“Why is there no snow on the all-black ‘Sasquatch’? At least a sprinkle of some fake snow on his back next time.”

Another sceptic tweeted: “We have the technology to take beautiful high-resolution pictures and videos of planets far away, but can’t seem to get clear pictures or videos of suspected Sasquatch sightings here on planet Earth.”

The Washington State Department of Transportation squashed one non-believer’s theory that the whole thing was a hoax after they tweeted: “Zoom in, it’s the tree trunk shadow. I want to believe but I do not believe this picture. Or that he stood still in multiple photos…unless he is frozen of course.”

After causing such controversy on social media, WSDOT East posted a follow-up tweet the next day, and let them know that a follow-up search of the area had begun.

However, a neighbouring force to WSDOT East, located west of the Sherman pass, shocked social media after producing video footage of the supposed Bigfoot.

You can see a large creature trudging through the snow.

This comes after a team of experts in Washington’s bordering state, Oregon, found Sasquatch footprints and used thermal cameras to search for the beast.

Mireya Mayor, a primatologist at Florida International University believes that a Bigfoot-like prime-mate “is totally within the realm of possibility.”