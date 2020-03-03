Bigfoot is ‘evidence humans were created from ancient alien slave DNA’

EXCLUSIVE: There have been sightings of tall furry bipeds around the world, and some believe they’re the descendants of the Mesopotamian sky gods that created human beings

There are many theories about Bigfoot – from a monkey, a bear or even a prankster in a suit.

But there’s one theory that says the creature holds the key to the secret of human existence.

Believers claim that Bigfoot is a descendant of ancient aliens that came to Earth and created human beings as their slaves.

Lee Solway, host of the Realm of the Supernatural podcast , has been fascinated with Bigfoot since he was a teenager and started collecting the X-Factor paranormal magazines.

There have been multiple sasquatch sightings in his native Lincolnshire which some have tried to explain away as an escaped elephant or bear from a local zoo – an explanation he calls “unlikely”.

He says the sheer number of sightings of similar creatures around the world is evidence enough that they’re real.

From the Himalayan yeti to the Australian yowie to the Siberian Chuchunya, tall hairy beings that walk on two legs have been reported in a large number of countries.

“It is scientifically accepted that they exist,” Mr Solway told Daily Star Online.

“Why isn’t the government releasing any information about them? Because they don’t wants us to know about the genetic history.”

That genetic history begins with the Igigi, who according to Mesopotamian theology were junior sky gods who served the higher-ranking Annunaki gods by toiling on Earth.

When the Igigi rebelled against their forced subordination, the Annunaki created a replacement who would continue to work as slaves – humans.

The story comes from the Atra-Hasis , an 18th-century BC Babylonian epic that was etched onto clay tablets.

“It’s like the Bible says, ‘God made us in his image’,” says Mr Solway.

He believes the seven-foot creatures glimpsed in the wilderness around the world could be the descendants of the Igigi, still on Earth but hiding away from the humans created to take their place.

He’s not convinced they’re ordinary bears or monkeys as other theories have suggested.

Mr Solway added: “If it’s just an ape, why can’t we catch up with it?”

While Mr Solway believes in the theory of evolution, he says there are many strange features of the human body that it can’t explain, such as why women have hymens ( a question scientists have struggled to answer ) or why we have a layer of fat we don’t seem to need.

“The fact that we can’t fully trace man’s lineage should strike people as strange.”

He claims there are “4000 genetic defects in humans”, saying deliberate breeding is the only way that can happen – evidence that we have “slave DNA” selected for us by our ancient creators.