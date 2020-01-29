Biggest Loser trainer Michelle Bridges is allegedly caught drink-driving

Celebrity personal trainer Michelle Bridges has revealed she has split from her long-term partner Steve ‘Commando’ Willis, in the wake of allegedly being caught drink driving on Australia Day.

Bridges, 49, was allegedly caught over the limit with a child in the car on New South Head Road, in the Sydney suburb of Bellevue Hill, about 11.25am on Sunday.

While describing her actions as ‘inexcusable’, she revealed in the wake of her arrest that she has been dealing with ’emotional turmoil’ following her split from Willis, 43.

‘I would like to express my deep regret for breaking the law, this was a terrible mistake and an error of judgment,’ she told The Daily Telegraph.

‘This behaviour is inexcusable, and I am absolutely devastated and embarrassed to find myself in this position. It has been a very difficult time for me the last few weeks dealing with the break-up of my long-term relationship.’

‘This is by no means an excuse for my behaviour but I feel the emotional turmoil I have been going through has impacted my decision making. I am extremely sorry for my actions.’

Bridges and Willis met while filming The Biggest Loser in 2007, at a time where both of them were in relationships with other people. They began dating in 2013.

‘A 49-year-old woman, driving a Range Rover SUV, was subjected to a roadside breath test which returned a positive result,’ a NSW Police spokesperson told Daily Mail Australia.

‘A five-year-old passenger was in the car at the time.

‘The woman, from Potts Point, was arrested and taken to Waverley Police Station where she underwent a breath analysis which allegedly returned a reading of 0.086.’

Bridges was issued with a Future Court Attendance Notice for mid-range PCA.

She will face Waverley Local Court on Tuesday February 18.

Bridges was a trainer on the Australian version of The Biggest Loser from 2007 to 2015.