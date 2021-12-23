Biggie Smalls was assassinated, but by whom?

A NEW DOCUMENTARY ABOUT BROOKLYN-BORN rapper Biggie Smalls is set to be released on December 23, 2021.

He’s also known as The Notorious BIG, and he’s regarded as one of the greatest rappers of all time thanks to his laid-back lyrical delivery and often dark content.

Biggie Smalls was born on May 21, 1972, in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York.

When Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Bad Boy Records first launched in 1993, the rapper’s real name was Christopher George Latore Wallace.

Juicy, Big Poppa, and One More Chance were among the singles from his debut album Ready To Die, which received a lot of positive press.

He rapped about hardship and criminality, as well as celebration, in his music, which was often semi-autobiographical.

Biggie was caught up in the escalating East Coast-West Coast hip hop feud in 1996.

Biggie and Tupac Shakur, former friends, were embroiled in a rap feud fueled by jealousy and brutal diss tracks.

Biggie was accused of being involved in Tupac’s shooting death in September 1996.

Six months later, on March 9, 1997, Biggie was killed in a drive-by shooting in Los Angeles.

When he died, he was 24 years old.

At 12.45 a.m., the driver of a dark Chevrolet Impala SS dressed in a suit and bow tie pulled up alongside Notorious BIG’s SUV at a red traffic light and opened fire on the rapper’s vehicle.

Biggie was shot four times and died at 1.15 a.m. in a hospital.

Life After Death, his second album, was released two weeks later and immediately went to number one on the Billboard 200, eventually earning him a Diamond certification in the United States.

On March 1, 2021, Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell will premiere on the streaming service.

Biggie’s murderer is still unknown, and his case is still unsolved decades later.

Only the final gunshot was fatal, according to his autopsy, which was released 15 years after his death.

It got into his colon, liver, heart, and left lung through his right hip.

According to one theory, Biggie was killed by accident, and P Diddy was the shooter’s intended target.

Sean “Puffy” Combs, aka P Diddy, received multiple death threats, according to leaked FBI documents, and his security guard confronted a man who approached Combs’ car just moments before the shooting.

After an after-party, both rappers were waiting for cars to pick them up outside the Peterson Automotive Museum in Los Angeles.

Both of them climbed into the front passenger seat of their respective green SUVs.

According to Combs’ bodyguard…

